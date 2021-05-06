Watch
Studio Park set to host more outdoor events in 2021

Movies, music, and yoga all in the works
Studio C
A small crowd enjoys live music at Studio C's Studio Park in 2020.
Posted at 9:51 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 09:51:35-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Opening just months before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Studio Park's first summer of operation was unlike anything the management team at Studio C could imagine. While the large multi-use facility did host a limited number of outdoor events in 2020, 2021 is set to come closer to expectations.

This summer Studio C is bringing back outdoor movie screenings, concerts, and fitness activities. A host of new events like comedy shows are also on the calendar.

The Listening Lawn series will host weekly concerts starting June 6, with a more diverse group of bands and music styles.

Movies in the Sunset Cinema line up are all fan-favorite sequels, in honor of Studio Park's 2nd summer.

Funky Buddha Yoga Hothouse will hold daily yoga sessions, and GR Sport and Social plans to hold yard game leagues in Studio Park's piazza area.

For more details for what's happening at Studio Park, head to the facility's website.

