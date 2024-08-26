Students return to GRCC, some tuition-free

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As students at Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) return to class Monday, some are feeling a massive weight off their backs. Thanks to the education budget recently by Governor Whitmer, community college is now more accessible and affordable for students who need it.

Marcos Conde is entering his final year at GRCC.

“It's nice to see all my hard work come together and pay off towards the end,” he told FOX 17 Monday.

He says he is hoping to work in genetics in the near future.

“At my age, I'm thinking about doing a lab tech position somewhere.”

Conde says he was able to take courses because of the state’s Reconnect program, which makes local community college free for those who need it.

The program, initially launched in early 2021, has been a game changer for people all over the state.

The state keeps an online database on the program and its participants HERE.

"It's a nice weight off my mind, and gives me a peace of mind, so I can sleep and do my homework," Conde explained.

In July 2024 Governor Whitmer signed the 2025 Education Budget, which allocated a significant amount to the Reconnect Program, along with several others aimed at getting people into higher education.

The continued investments are part of the administration’s goal of having 60% of working adults in the state earning a degree or skills certificate by 2030.

Other efforts within the budget:



2.5% increase for university and community college operations

$30 million investment to increase funding for the Michigan Achievement Scholarship

Expansion of the Michigan Achievement Scholarship with the Michigan Guarantee, ensuring every Michigan high school graduate can receive an associate degree or skilled certificate free at a community college

Up to $27,500 toward the cost of attendance for a bachelor’s degree for eligible high school graduates

$52 million to continue Michigan Reconnect

$20 million increase in the Tuition Incentive Program,

$14.5 million for the North American Indian Tuition Waiver

"If you can find any kind of help, specifically the Reconnect program, just elaborate and continue to try hard and do your best, and it pays off," says Marcos.

