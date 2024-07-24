Watch Now
Whitmer to sign budget for 2025 fiscal year, highlights education, jobs focus

Jul 24, 2024

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will sign the general 2025 Fiscal Year (FY25) budget Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., according to her office.

The brief press conference, held in Detroit, will likely highlight the focus on post-secondary education, jobs in electric vehicle manufaturing, green initiatives, and her administration's "Make it in Michigan' campaign.

Whitmer recently signed the education budget for FY25, which featured free meals for all Michigan Public Schools students, puts the state on the path toward free Pre-K, and funds scholarships and tutoring services.

Later today Whitmer will join officials from Canada and Bridging North America for a celebratory connection ceremony as the Gordie Howe International Bridge finally comes together.

