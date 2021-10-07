Streetwear store robbed, thieves get away with dozens of only right shoes worth thousands

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police believe three people broke into Hemd on 29th street on October 4th.

The thieves shattered the front window of the street-wear store, blocked the cameras, and made it away with more than 150 items of clothing.

Hemd sells primarily limited-edition streetwear. Most of their items retail for far less than what people are willing to pay after-market.

“There’s a lot of value. There are some shoes you can get for 110 dollars that we will give you 1000 dollars for,” Hemd owner Daniel Braden said.

On top of the clothes taken—dozens of shoes were also stolen, but not many complete pairs. The thieves only got the right shoe for almost every one of the shoes they took. The left shoes were kept in the back.

“It sucks. The money is what drives this, and lets me do this. But it’s more the feeling of being violated, attacked,” Braden said.

Owner Daniel Braden opened Hemd in 2018. He's seen success and says he worked hard for it. Now he's asking people if they have information, to contact Grand Rapids Police.

Because his items are so unique, Braden says he's hopeful they will be easier to find, if they do pop up for sale anywhere else.

A GoFundMe was started to help Braden get back on his feet. He says insurance will likely pay him a nickel on the dollar for his items because they retail for far less than what they are worth after-market.