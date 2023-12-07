State lawmakers vote to pitch in $30M for new GVSU tech facility

LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan may pitch in $30 million to help Grand Valley State University (GVSU) build a technology hub in Grand Rapids.

The motion was passed by the state House and Senate.

The Blue Dot Lab is part of the university’s master plan, which was approved in February 2023. The master plan entails the revitalization of its Allendale and Grand Rapids campuses.

The state-of-the-art facility will be built as part of an expansion to the Eberhard Center in downtown Grand Rapids, according to GVSU.

Construction is expected to cost a total of $75 million.

State funding for the project is pending a signature from the governor.

READ MORE: GVSU board members approve master plan to update campuses

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube