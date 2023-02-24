GVSU board members approve master plan to update campuses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Valley State University (GVSU) board members approved a master plan to update its campuses in Grand Rapids and Allendale.

University officials say the plan would adopt new technologies and foster an environment that celebrates diversity.

“The approval of the campus Master Plan does not represent a commitment of capital but does help focus the vision and anticipated capital projects for Grand Valley campuses and aligns them to support Reach Higher 2025,” says Trustee Elizabeth Emmitt. “It is exciting to imagine how the campuses will evolve and think about the impact on our community.”

We’re told Pew Campus would add a “campus quad” by the Seidman Center with added green space, as well as a student center with dining hall, and “Blue Dot,” described as a center for talent and technology. Blue Dot is being planned as part of a planned expansion for the Eberhard Center.

Meanwhile, a pedestrian-friendly update is planned for the university’s Allendale campus with modernized living centers and upgraded athletics amenities. An expansion to Kirkhof Center is also being considered, according to GVSU.

The university says the Allendale campus would also see a transformation along Campus Drive as it becomes more accessible to pedestrians and buses. Most campus traffic would be redirected to Laker Drive as a result.

Projects to replace the Kistler, Robinson and Copeland living centers are also planned.

GVSU officials say the Health Campus would also see updates to its classrooms to accommodate its nursing programs and emerging technologies.

