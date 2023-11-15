GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The rock band Staind is coming to Grand Rapids. The band will perform at the Van Andel Arena on May 9.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 12 p.m. An artist pre-sale will begin on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Staind’s current band members are Aaron Lewis, Mike Mushok, Johnny April, and Sal Giancarelli.

The band’s first studio album, Tormented, was released in 1996. Their other albums include Dysfunction (1999), Break the Cycle (2001), and Staind (2011). Their latest album, Confessions of the Fallen, was released in September.

At the concert, Staind will be joined by the rock band Seether. Seether’s current band members are Shaun Morgan, Dale Stewart, John Humphrey, and Corey Lowery. The band’s first studio album, Disclaimer, was released in 2002. Their other albums include Karma and Effect (2005), Holding Onto Strings Better Left to Fray (2011), and Poison the Parish (2017). The band’s latest album, Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum was released in 2020.

The concert will also feature appearances from Tim Montana and the rock supergroup Saint Asonia.

Montana’s first studio album, Iron Horse, was released in 2008. It was followed by Tim Montana and the Shrednecks (2016), American Thread (2020), and Reno (2022). His latest album, Long Shots, was released in 2022.

Saint Asonia’s current band members are Adam Gonter, Mushok, Cale Gontier, and Cody Watkins. The band’s first studio album, Saint Asonia, was released in 2015. It was followed by 2019’s Flawed Design.

“I’m really looking forward to being back on the road with my good friends Seether, Tim Montana, and Saint Asonia,” said Lewis. “It’s going to be a great time.”

Staind will perform at the Van Andel Arena on May 9. Tickets will be available to purchase on the venue’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube