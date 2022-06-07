St. James' Last Mass: sign of declining number of practicing Catholics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — St. James' cornerstone on the side of the building reads 1870.

It was founded as a church in 1872 and opened up one last time Tuesday. Closed, initially due to COVID, then later because insurance companies determined portions of the building were unsafe.

St. James had fallen into disrepair throughout the years. Combining that, with fewer and fewer people attending mass there, meant the church had no other option.

“We’ve been facing here at St. James 30 years of decline,” Priest Ronald Hutchinson said.

The Pew Research Center reports Catholicism dropped by 3.1% from 2007-2014 in it's share of the United States' religious landscape.

Former St. James students still remember when the parking lot was packed every Sunday.

"I couldn’t find a parking spot,” Joe Lehnen said.

It felt good to see the place packed Tuesday. Standing room only.

“Why can’t it be like this every day God? Why can’t we have this all the time?" Hutchinson said.

The reality is, it isn't. A proper send-off only seemed right to parishioner Art Brooks.

“Made my first holy communion here, my confirmation here, got married here,” Brooks said.

In fact, Art still carries his wedding photo with him everywhere he goes, where many wives would argue is its rightful place: in his wallet.

"50 beautiful years of marriage," Brooks said.

Art says though the church is gone, the memories and the parish live on. But it doesn't make today's goodbye any easier.

"It's heartbreaking, it really is," Art said.

The building will be listed for sale soon. The stained glass windows, however, will remain intact.

