Spectrum Health donates 300,000 dollars to City of Grand Rapids for Cure Violence program

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Cure Violence, a program that targets preventing violent crimes in communities by de-escalating conflict using "violence interrupters" could be implemented in the city as early as this summer.

The city has tried for years to bring this type of program but hasn't been able to find the money to pay for it.

Spectrum Health donated $300,000 towards bringing Cure Violence to Grand Rapids. Spectrum Health says it's their way of viewing health holistically throughout the community.

“We want to improve the quality of life in our communities and our neighborhoods. By improving the quality of life, we will also improve the health status of these communities,” Vice President of Strategic Partnerships David Leonard said.

Spectrum says violence affects community member's emotional and physical health. This donation is part of 100 million dollars they committed to donate over the next ``10 years to address healthcare inequities within the city.

“East Grand Rapids is majority white, Eastown is majority black. The life expectancy difference in those two adjacent census tracks is 17.8 years. 17.8 less years of life in Eastown,” Leonard said.

The city is contributing $75,000 towards Cure Violence in its first year, with the option to renew for two additional years.

The Office of Oversight and Public Accountability is overseeing the implementation of Cure Violence. Department head Brandon Davis says they're not quite there yet.

“We anticipate there being another 300, 350 thousand dollars needed to fully implement cure violence in its first year,” Davis said.

The OPA is reaching out to other community stakeholders for donors and is discussing a possible contract with Cure Violence.

After hopefully securing the contract and funding, the OPA says they will begin the search for a community group to house the program.

