Southwest Elementary classes canceled Thursday after deadly shooting outside building

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools has canceled classes at Southwest Elementary for the second day in a row following a deadly double shooting Tuesday outside the building.

The district announced Wednesday night that there will be no school Thursday at Southwest Elementary only.

Thursday morning, Southwest Elementary staff will meet with members of the GRPS crisis response team to process the recent violence and prepare to support students once school resumes.

From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, the school will welcome Southwest Elementary families. Sack lunches will be available for pickup, and families will be able to meet with the crisis response team.

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Classes at Southwest Elementary are set to resume Friday. Counseling and support resources will be available to students who need them.

Southwest Middle High School did not have class Wednesday, but school will resume Thursday. The GRPS crisis response team will be available in the building through Friday.

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