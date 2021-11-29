Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Some Grand Rapids home buyers waiving inspections to keep up with competition

items.[0].image.alt
2010 Getty Images
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
MIAMI - JUNE 23: A sign indicating a new home is available for sale is seen on June 23, 2010 in Miami, Florida. The Commerce Department today announced new home sales declined 32.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 300,000 in May. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Sales of existing homes jump 20% after a 3-month slump
Posted at 3:31 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 15:31:09-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s tough to buy a house right now – especially in Grand Rapids.

Buyers have been waiving inspections left and right to try to keep up with the competition, but experts say skipping that step can mean losing tens of thousands of dollars down the line.

“The basement is probably the biggest where we spend the most time,” inspector Joshua Locker said. “That’s where all the organs of the home are.”

Locker says he never used to get calls for inspections after people already bought their homes.

Now, he’s averaging at least three of those calls a week.

“When a house has bad bones, you’ve got such an uphill battle,” he said. “These poor people, they can’t do anything about it and it all lies on them.”

Whether a home is $100,000 or $1 million, there will be things buyers want to know ahead of time, such as crooked dryer ducts, which can trap lint and cause a fire.

“Especially Grand Rapids’ older homes,” Locker said. “They’ve got galvanized pipes, old boilers, old furnaces. These things all cost money.”

Good real estate agents will want buyers to get a professional inspection and take their times, especially for those spending their life savings or buying their first home.

“People are going in blind,” said Jason Griffin with Legacy Homes GR. “They’re making these purchases without an inspection. I’m of the belief, if it’s for you, it’s for you. […] I always advise to be safe than sorry.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time