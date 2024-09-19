Snow Leopard cub at John Ball Zoo gets her name. Meet Mera!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The snow leopard cub born at the John Ball Zoo this year finally has a name.

Meet Mera.

John Ball Zoo The new snow leopard cub at John Ball Zoo out in her habitat.

Pronounced mare-ah, the name comes from a mountain peak in the Himalayas, the native habitat of snow leopards.

A public vote helped the zoo decide between four options. The others included Aurora, Winnie, and Deeya, which means light in Nepalese.

Mera just made her public debut in September after months of time getting to grow behind the scenes at John Ball Zoo. Part of a recent baby boom, the little leopard is the cub of father Mylo and mother Yuki.

