New snow leopard cub at John Ball Zoo needs a name, you can give it to her

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The new snow leopard cub born at the John Ball Zoo in June has made her public debut, but she still needs a name.

John Ball Zoo The new snow leopard cub at John Ball Zoo out in her habitat.

Now the zoo is holding a naming contest, with the public helping decide what to call her. Options include Aurora, Winnie, Deeya, which means light in Nepalese, or Mera, the name of a mountain peak in the Himalayas.

Voting is now open. The zoo says it plans to announce the little girl's name at noon on Thursday, September 19.

The cub just made her public debut after months of time getting to grow behind the scenes at John Ball Zoo. Part of a recent baby boom, the little leopard is the cub of father Mylo and mother Yuki.

