Silent Observer increases rewards for tips that help solve violent crimes

Posted at 12:00 PM, May 19, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Silent Observer is raising its reward rates following a string of violent crimes in Grand Rapids.

Representative Chris Cameron says tips that “bring perpetrators to justice” will amount to $3,200 for murder (28% increase), $2,000 for shootings dealing serious injuries (33% increase), and $750 for shootings that deal property damage (50% increase).

“The lasting harm this violence has on the quality of life for our residents is unacceptable,” says Cameron. “To support ending the shocking violence, we have made the decision to offer rewards that are the highest amount in Silent Observer’s 50‐year history.”

We’re told tips are essential in solving crimes and preventing further harm in the community.

To leave an anonymous tip, call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or submit a tip online.

