Grand Rapids mom pushes for victims' rights after son's 1994 murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sunday marks the start of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

It’s an initiative created by the United States Department of Justice that advocates for those impacted by violent offenses.

This year’s theme calls on cities to amplify survivors’ voices and to create an environment where they will be heard, believed and supported.

“Just getting up in the mornings and having joy, going to bed at night and having peace, [crime] takes it all,” said Jerline Riley, who lives in Grand Rapids.

In 1994, Riley’s son, Jeffrey Owens, 18, was murdered in her living room by a neighbor.

“I miss him so much,” said Riley. “When you want to be happy, you feel like, ‘Do I deserve to be happy?’ My son is gone - Jeffrey can't see this, Jeffrey can't taste this, Jeffrey can't be here, Jeff can't travel with me.”

She describes Owens as a “giver,” who loved to play basketball and hang out with her.

“He walked up and down the street and he’d give out candy to the kids,” said Riley. “He would come home sometimes [and] he wouldn't have his shirt on because somebody needed a shirt to go to a job interview.”

According to Riley, the years that followed brought difficulties.

“My family, a lot of them are bitter and angry,” said Riley. “[When there is a] murderer, they are afraid [that] it's not safe anymore. [It] just violates you in so many millions of ways.”

However, she has found strength in sharing her son’s story and continuing to remember him.

That’s why Riley thinks communities across the country should take part in National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

She plans to speak at a vigil being held on Thursday by Silent Observer.

“[His life was] so short lived, but I think in the time that he was here, he made an impact and that's what you want for your children,” said Riley. “He leaves it for me to follow and [it’s taught me to] treat everybody right and treat people like you want to be treated.”

The Michigan Constitution grants victims the following rights:



The right to be treated with fairness and respect for their dignity and privacy throughout the criminal justice process.

The right to timely disposition of the case following arrest of the accused.

The right to be reasonably protected from the accused throughout the criminal justice process.

The right to notification of court proceedings.

The right to attend trial and all other court proceedings the accused has the right to attend.

The right to confer with the prosecution.

The right to make a statement to the court at sentencing.

The right to restitution.

The right to information about the conviction, sentence, imprisonment, and release of the accused.

According to the Alliance for Safety and Justice, the state’s victims compensation fund is the worst in the nation for application rates.

It is largely due to hurdles survivors and loved ones face when applying, but recent changes hope to improve that.

Last spring, the legislature cut out a 48-hour reporting rule and extended the time to apply to the fund after a crime from one year to five years.

It also decided that those who were victims of criminal sexual conduct before the age of 18 have until their 28th birthday to make a claim if there is a reason for the delay.

The maximum claimants can get from the fund after a crime increased too from $25,000 to $45,000 under the new laws and reimbursements for funeral expenses increased from $5,000 to $8,000.

The money can be used for things like lost wages and grief counseling.

The changes go into effect in August 2024

“It's a long journey and a lot of people lose their minds, a lot of people don't survive, a lot of people don't want to survive, and so I'm encouraging people to just keep putting one foot in front of the other,” said Riley.

