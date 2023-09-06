'She was amazing': Friends remember 19-year-old shot, killed in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids woman was shot and killed on the southwest side of Grand Rapids. On Tuesday, her friends held a vigil in her honor.

Alana Vasquez was just 19-years old when she was shot and killed near Freeman Avenue and Hall Street in Grand Rapids early Sunday morning.

Her family held a private vigil on Sunday, but Tuesday night her friends wanted to do a special tribute of their own. Pink, purple and silver balloons could be seen tied to a bleacher at Oriole Park in Wyoming. A picture of Vasquez was nearby alongside candles spelling out LLA, for Long Live Alana.

Her friends came together to celebrate the young life taken too soon, saying a prayer and sharing the memories they’ll always cherish.

Luna Rivera was a close friend of Vasquez’s. She describes the 19-year-old as an amazing woman who would come over daily to help her take care of her daughter.

“You took somebody away from us who meant the world to so many of us…it’s not fair but Alana will get her justice,” said Rivera.

The mother of Alana Vasquez sent a statement to FOX 17 on behalf of the family:





"Alana's love for the world and people in it is beyond anything else. She loves everyone and everyone always gravitates towards her. She will give the shirt off her back if you need it and never ask for anything in return. Helping others brings her tremendous joy, especially when she volunteered at assisted living homes or helping students with special needs. She is very outspoken and always stands up for what is right even when no one else would. This along with her vibrant attitude, her huge amount of sass and laughter is guaranteed to bring a smile to anyone's face. She was taken from us unfairly and far too soon. She deserves justice for what happened and that's what we are asking for."

The investigation is ongoing. If you know anything, call the Grand Rapids Police Department or you can send an anonymous tip to Silent Observer.

