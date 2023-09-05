Victim in SW Grand Rapids shooting identified, police request photos & video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have identified the woman who was shot and killed in southwest Grand Rapids over the weekend.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says 19-year-old Alana Vasquez was shot near Freeman Avenue and Hall Street after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3.

She was taken to a hospital where she later died. Her death has since been ruled a homicide.

Those with knowledge of the shooting are urged to connect with investigators by calling 616-456-3380. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345. Photos and video taken before, during or after the shooting are greatly desired.

“We understand that photos and videos may contain evidence of reckless driving, alcohol consumption, and similar offenses,” says Chief Eric Winstrom. “We are focused on information that will lead to justice for Alana and her loved ones, not retroactively investigating these minor crimes, and we need the community's help to do that. Silent Observer does not disclose sources of information to the police. We are asking for any information—witness statements, photos, videos—to help us solve the egregious murder of a teenager. That is our focus.”

Call GRPD if your vehicle was damaged by the shooting.

