Grand Rapids 3rd Ward city commissioner to resign this month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids city commissioner announced his upcoming resignation Wednesday morning.

Commissioner Nathaniel Moody, who represents the city’s Third Ward, will resign Sunday, Dec. 31, city officials say.

Personal reasons are cited for Moody’s departure.

“It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve the residents of this great city and to serve with my colleagues and friends on the City Commission,” says Moody. “I am proud to see many investments being made in the Third Ward, including the construction of a new MLK Jr. lodge and fire station. I am hopeful that I contributed to making this community a better place and have faith in the work that the Mayor, Commissioners, City Manager Mark Washington and staff continue to do. I intend to focus more time on my family and health, I will remain a strong voice in the community.”

The city says Moody was unanimously appointed to the Board of Commissioners in July 2018 to finish former Commissioner David Allen’s term. He was reelected in November 2019.

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss is expected to announce efforts to fill Moody’s position sometime after the holiday season.

“As a lifetime resident of Grand Rapids, Nathaniel’s love and passion for this community is unmatched,” says Bliss. “I valued our relationship as colleagues and look forward to his continued engagement with community in a new way going forward.”

We’re told Moody served as a member of the Grand Rapids Urban League, the Grand Rapids Black Chamber of Commerce Community Relations and the Police Chief Advisory Committee, among other boards and committees.

