Senita Lenear announces 2024 run for Grand Rapids mayor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Senita Lenear announced her bid for Grand Rapids mayor Tuesday.

Lenear co-owns Genesis Consulting Group, a nonprofit firm for event planning and business consulting, according to Lenear’s campaign. She also owns Genesis Suites in the Alger Heights area.

We’re told Lenear has served with the Grand Rapids City Commission for two terms representing its Third Ward. She was also a board member at Grand Rapids Public Schools, serving as its president for two years.

Lenear became a city commissioner to seek solutions to gun violence, eventually becoming chairwoman for the Safe Alliance for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force under Mayor George Heartwell in 2015.

“SAFE has supported over $600,000 in grants to grassroots organizations and individuals who lead anti-violence strategies in Grand Rapids. As commissioner, Senita Lenear championed this work, which also includes police and community relations, and continues to serve on the task force advocating for proven results and increased funding,” says Commissioner Milinda Ysasi (Second Ward). “I am proud to have served with former City Commissioner Lenear; she is my choice for the next Mayor of Grand Rapids.”

We’re told Lenear has been a Grand Rapids resident since she was 9 years old. She is married to Rev. Dallas Lenear and is a proud mom, Cornerstone Eagle and Creston Polar Bear.

“As mayor, my focus will be to fully invest in the economic development plan, SAFE Task Force, Third Ward Equity Fund, fully implement the City’s carbon neutral goals, river restoration, amphitheater and Lead reduction initiatives, while exploring A2P, intentional redevelopment along Alpine, 28th Street and Plainfield, and other innovative ideas,” says Lenear. “Additionally, I am eager to see the county-wide work regarding affordable housing elevated to include neighboring municipalities.”

