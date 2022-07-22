Senita Lenear speaks on the growth of Grand Rapids' Third Ward

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Senita Lenear has lived in Grand Rapids' Third Ward for most of her adult life. She was elected in 2014 as one of the Third Ward commissioners, becoming the first African-American woman to step into that role.

Lenear said the area is filled with rich culture, great food and wonderful people. Compared to the other two wards, it has the largest black population in Grand Rapids. However, according to the Economic Development Department, it also has the smallest investment.

“What that data revealed was actually something that we all knew existed, those of us who live here," said Lenear. "We knew that we weren’t seeing the same types of things happening in one place that they were happening in another. We didn’t know how to frame it. We didn’t know who was responsible for it, but we knew it existed.”

Lenear wanted to change the narrative and helped create the Third Ward Equity Fund. Still, it wasn't perfect right away.

“When it first was funded, it was funded at $250,000. Though I was grateful, I was disappointed,” she said. “At the time, the city’s budget was $500,000,000. So $250,000 isn’t a lot. And it isn’t a lot for a ward that your data suggests that you haven’t funded equitably.”

Lenear said progress has been made since then. The new budget city commissioners recently passed puts aside $1 million for that fund, allowing them to continue to pour money into the area.

Lenear will soon be leaving her position as one of the Third Ward Commissioners, bringing an end to an eight-year tenure. Even though she'll be sitting on the other side of the room in future meetings, she said her work is far from over.

“This is not the end. This cannot be the end," she said. "Though I may be leaving my City Commission seat soon, I will be knocking on the door as a citizen making sure that that fund does not go away, because it's necessary, and it's needed. I actually think that it needs to be funded even at a greater level than it is currently.”

Even after she steps down, Lenear will have her hands full as a mom, business owner and strong member of the faith community. She offered some advice on how to juggle many things at once.

"Time management, I think, is the biggest factor," she said. "Then time boundaries. Having some boundaries that allows you to not cross over into other spaces and other buckets. Too frequently, it's gonna happen, but you don't want it to happen all the time.”

Lenear's favorite meal is steak and potatoes. She also earned her varsity letter in Pom Pom at Creston High School, which has since been consolidated with Grand Rapids Central High School.

