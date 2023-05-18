Seminarian Nicholas Baker to be ordained into the Diocese of Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Bishop Walkowiak is scheduled to ordain a new deacon into the Diocese of Grand Rapids this weekend.

Seminarian Nicholas Baker, a member of St. Sebastian Parish, will soon earn his Master of Divinity next spring upon completing his last year of seminary at the University of Saint Mary of the Lake/Mundelein Seminary, according to the Diocese of Grand Rapids.

Baker is expected to enter priesthood in June 2024.

The rite of ordination will take place at the Cathedral of Saint Andrew on Saturday, May 20, beginning with mass at 10 a.m.

The event is open to the public, in person and via live stream on the Diocese’s website.

