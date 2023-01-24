Diocese of Grand Rapids shares benefits of enrolling students in Catholic School

Finding the best educational environment for your child is crucial. These days there are more options for kids to enroll in than ever, so it makes those decisions even tougher. For those seeking a more faith-based education for their child, the Diocese of Grand Rapids offers Catholic School options in seven West Michigan counties.

Dave Faber, Superintendent of Catholic Schools, shares what Catholic Schools have to offer students and how kids can enroll.

Catholic schools in the Diocese of Grand Rapids are home to 31 learning communities serving more than 6,000 school students of all grades throughout West Michigan. Their schools inspire young people to grow in Catholic faith and grace, achieve more in school and in life, develop creativity and character, and feel welcomed and cherished for their unique gifts.

Diocese of Grand Rapids is hosting a Catholic Schools Week on January 29 through February 4, where parents and students can learn more about Catholic education, as well as the other benefits of students attending a Catholic School.

Learn more by visiting catholicschools4u.org or call (616) 551-4743.

This segment is sponsored by the Diocese of Grand Rapids.