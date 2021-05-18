Scooter crash victim died of abdominal injuries, Kent Co. medical examiner reports

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An autopsy report for a woman found dead in Grand Rapids Friday night reveals that Elle Yared died of blunt abdominal injuries, according to Kent County Medical Examiner Dr. Stephen Cohle.

We’re told Yared’s injuries were consistent with those that could have occurred during a scooter crash.

Dr. Cohle adds that Yared had severe internal injuries and bleeding in the abdominal region, and that she had a blood alcohol concentration of .340, which was ruled as an instrumental factor in her passing.

A minor cut was noted near Yared’s eye, Dr. Cohle explains, adding no additional head injuries were present.

