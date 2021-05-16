GRPD investigating body found as "suspicious death"

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a body found Friday night as a "suspicious death."

At 10:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a body being found in the 800 block of Lake Drive SE. Police said the victim found dead at the scene was a 33-year-old man.

The police investigation determined that a friend of the victim, who was with him throughout the evening, recognized that the man was falling in and out of consciousness and had trouble breathing. Medical personnel were called and responded to the scene. Lifesaving efforts were performed, but the man died at the scene.

Police said the man had fallen several times during the evening, including while riding a scooter in the downtown area.

Police said alcohol may be a factor in the death.

GRPD crime scene technicians and the Kent County Medical Examiner responded to the scene, while the GRPD Major Case Team was notified.

The Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

