School bus rolls over in crash on East Beltline

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A crash on East Beltline Avenue on Wednesday left a school bus flipped on its side, sending several people to the hospital.

It happened around 8:16 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the beltline in the intersection with Bradford Street, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

The school bus from the Thornapple-Kellogg School District was turning onto East Beltline from Bradford when a sedan hit the rear driver-side corner of the bus, sending the bus on its side.

Inside the bus were four students and three staff members. One worker was knocked unconscious in the crash and taken to the hospital for a head injury. The driver of the sedan was also hospitalized with a head injury and some minor scratches.

The students and other workers on the bus were not seriously injured. Another bus arrived to pick up some of the students.

The sheriff's office is investigating the cause of the crash.

