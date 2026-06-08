S-Curve lighting project on US-131 begins in Grand Rapids, bringing lane closures

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation is removing and replacing lighting on both the northbound and southbound lanes of US-131 on the S-Curve between Wealthy and Pearl streets in Grand Rapids.

The $9 million project includes new lights, poles and foundations for safety reasons.

Stage one begins June 8 at approximately 9 a.m. Construction will start in the southbound lanes from Cherry Street to Wealthy Street, with single-lane closures in effect. The on-ramps from Cherry Street southbound and Wealthy Street will also be closed.

John Richard, MDOT's communication representative for the Grand Region, said the project will affect more than just the highway.

"There will be lane closures, and they're going to try to do a lot of it from the parking lot in the local streets. So there will be some lane closures on Cherry and the local system as well, and some of the parking lots will be closed too. So we're gonna try to stay off 131 as much as we possibly can."

The full project is expected to run through October. Drivers can visit MI Drive for updates on ongoing construction and closures.

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