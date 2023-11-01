Ronald McDonald House reopens in GR amid ongoing expansion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ronald McDonald House in Grand Rapids has reopened its original 17 suites.

The hospitality house is undergoing a $2.7 million expansion that will add eight new suites while updating the original 17.

We’re told updates have been completed and are now open to accommodate families of younger patients who are hospitalized in the area.

A representative of the Ronald McDonald House adds the building’s public areas are also open, which includes the kitchen.

The eight new suites are expected to be finished in early 2024.

