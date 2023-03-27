Ronald McDonald House expanding to serve more families

The Ronald McDonald House of West Michigan is a home away from home for families with very sick or injured children, providing support and community during what can be a traumatic time for families. They're working to expand their reach and assist even more West Michigan families by expanding and renovating the Ronald McDonald House in Grand Rapids.

The More Rooms, More Love campaign aims to raise $2 million in fundraising in order to expand and renovate the House at 1323 Cedar, NE in Grand Rapids.

The money will be used to add eight additional private rooms, renovate the kitchen and dining areas, update laundry facilities, completely overhaul the playground and improve other facility amenities. When renovations are complete, the updated House will serve more regional families that travel to Grand Rapids for medical care from sixty-five counties throughout Michigan.

Gifts can be made via the Ronald McDonald House’s website at rmhcwm.org/donate.