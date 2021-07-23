Road crews working at night have a full schedule

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of the ways the Michigan Department of Transportation avoids construction delays is to schedule road work in the overnight hours. This season is seeing a wealth of overnight work for road crews.
Grand Rapids
US-131 Southbound
- Double lane closure from Wealthy Street to Franklin Street.
- Sunday, July 25, 10 p.m., to Monday, July 26, 5 a.m.
US-131 Southbound
- Double lane closure from Wealthy Street to Hall Street.
- Monday, July 26, 10 p.m., to Tuesday, July 27, 5 a.m
US-131 Southbound at the end of the S-Curve
- Entrance ramp from Cherry Street closed.
- Monday, July 26, 10 p.m., to Tuesday, July 27, 5 a.m.
US-131 Southbound at Wealthy Street
- Exit and entrance ramps closed.
- Monday, July 26, 10 p.m., to Tuesday, July 27, 5 a.m.
US-131 Southbound at Franklin Street
- Exit and entrance ramps closed.
- Monday, July 26, 10 p.m., to Tuesday, July 27, 5 a.m.
I-96 at East Beltline
- Intermittent closures of both eastbound and westbound lanes of entire freeway.
- Sunday, July 31, 11 p.m., to Monday, Aug. 1, 6 a.m.
East Beltline at I-96
- Intermittent closures of the entrance loop ramp to I-96 eastbound.
- Sunday, July 31, 11 p.m., to Monday, Aug. 1, 6 a.m.
East Beltline to I-96
- Intermittent closures of the entrance ramp from southbound East Beltine to I-96 westbound.
- Sunday, July 31, 11 p.m., to Monday, Aug. 1, 6 a.m.