Road crews working at night have a full schedule

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of the ways the Michigan Department of Transportation avoids construction delays is to schedule road work in the overnight hours. This season is seeing a wealth of overnight work for road crews.

Grand Rapids

US-131 Southbound



Double lane closure from Wealthy Street to Franklin Street.

Sunday, July 25, 10 p.m., to Monday, July 26, 5 a.m.

US-131 Southbound



Double lane closure from Wealthy Street to Hall Street.

Monday, July 26, 10 p.m., to Tuesday, July 27, 5 a.m

US-131 Southbound at the end of the S-Curve



Entrance ramp from Cherry Street closed.

Monday, July 26, 10 p.m., to Tuesday, July 27, 5 a.m.

US-131 Southbound at Wealthy Street



Exit and entrance ramps closed.

Monday, July 26, 10 p.m., to Tuesday, July 27, 5 a.m.

US-131 Southbound at Franklin Street



Exit and entrance ramps closed.

Monday, July 26, 10 p.m., to Tuesday, July 27, 5 a.m.

I-96 at East Beltline



Intermittent closures of both eastbound and westbound lanes of entire freeway.

Sunday, July 31, 11 p.m., to Monday, Aug. 1, 6 a.m.

East Beltline at I-96



Intermittent closures of the entrance loop ramp to I-96 eastbound.

Sunday, July 31, 11 p.m., to Monday, Aug. 1, 6 a.m.

East Beltline to I-96

