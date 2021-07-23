Watch
Road crews working at night have a full schedule

Sara J. Martin, Michigan Department of Transportation
MDOT photographer Sara Martin shot of I-96 near 112th Street in Nunica in 2017
Posted at 11:04 AM, Jul 23, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of the ways the Michigan Department of Transportation avoids construction delays is to schedule road work in the overnight hours. This season is seeing a wealth of overnight work for road crews.

US-131 Southbound

  • Double lane closure from Wealthy Street to Franklin Street.
  • Sunday, July 25, 10 p.m., to Monday, July 26, 5 a.m.

US-131 Southbound

  • Double lane closure from Wealthy Street to Hall Street.
  • Monday, July 26, 10 p.m., to Tuesday, July 27, 5 a.m

US-131 Southbound at the end of the S-Curve

  • Entrance ramp from Cherry Street closed.
  • Monday, July 26, 10 p.m., to Tuesday, July 27, 5 a.m.

US-131 Southbound at Wealthy Street

  • Exit and entrance ramps closed.
  • Monday, July 26, 10 p.m., to Tuesday, July 27, 5 a.m.

US-131 Southbound at Franklin Street

  • Exit and entrance ramps closed.
  • Monday, July 26, 10 p.m., to Tuesday, July 27, 5 a.m.

I-96 at East Beltline

  • Intermittent closures of both eastbound and westbound lanes of entire freeway.
  • Sunday, July 31, 11 p.m., to Monday, Aug. 1, 6 a.m.

East Beltline at I-96

  • Intermittent closures of the entrance loop ramp to I-96 eastbound.
  • Sunday, July 31, 11 p.m., to Monday, Aug. 1, 6 a.m.

East Beltline to I-96

  • Intermittent closures of the entrance ramp from southbound East Beltine to I-96 westbound.
  • Sunday, July 31, 11 p.m., to Monday, Aug. 1, 6 a.m.
