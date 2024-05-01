‘A place of joy’: Richard & Helen DeVos Foundation's impact on Frederik Meijer Gardens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park, once a dream for Fred and Lena Meijer, opened in Grand Rapids nearly three decades ago. But, at the time, something was missing.

A Japanese garden was part of the botanical garden’s master plan. Richard and Helen DeVos later made that dream a reality through the Richard & Helen DeVos Foundation.

"They wanted to help create a place of joy for people,” says David Hooker, retired president of Frederik Meijer Gardens. “They wanted to create a place where the human condition was improved, a place for people to go for quiet contemplation, a place for prayer, and a place for beauty because all those things improve the quality of life in town."

Richard and Helen contributed $5 million to the project.

The Japanese garden was completed in 2015, spanning eight and a half acres with two ponds and four waterfalls.

Hooker says the project spoke resonated with people like the DeVoses.

"The way Rich and Helen transformed this town, transformed people's lives through their philanthropy, was absolutely incredible,” says Hooker. “They both were strong Christians. They were very evangelical about their Christian faith, and they spread joy through, you know, their philanthropy to all people whether they were Christians or not, and in there, therefore, they improved the lives of people. They improved the human condition, and it’s truly a wonderful thing."

Beyond Meijer Gardens, Rich and Helen DeVos made contributions to numerous organizations over the years. Their impact is still recognized as the Richard & Helen DeVos Foundation announces it is sunsetting its work.

