RESTAURANT REBOUND: Broad Leaf Brewery reopens in GR after January closing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A restaurant rebound is something you rarely hear about in a post-COVID world, but Broad Leaf Brewery on Bridge Street is back in business — a comeback that even caught the owner by surprise.

“We're going to see where this goes, but I think people will really like it," said Owner & CEO Jason Spaulding. "It's going to be different. It's going to be like a fun-energy environment."

This is take two for that spot on the city's west side. It originally opened in November 2022 and closed five months ago in January 2024.

"This is such a prime location. Why do you think it didn't work that first time?" FOX 17 asked.

"I've been kicking myself about that, but I think it was just another restaurant and another bar in an area that has a lot of restaurants and bars," Spaulding said. "So I think we just weren't doing anything enough that was different enough to make people want to come out.”

Spaulding said it was the first time he failed at business. That struggle, though, was not unique to Spaulding.

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA) released some alarming survey results earlier this month.

Of the 200 operators polled statewide, here's what the industry looks like:



60% reported having fewer customers than a year ago.

40% are not profitable.

55% are operating without adequate staffing.

60% cited inflation as their biggest challenge.

Only 25% experienced sales growth over the last year.

Read MRLA's full survey below:

“I mean, it is a tough time," Spaulding admitted. "People aren't going out as much. People's behavior has changed. They may go out earlier and go home earlier."

He said the January closure was supposed to be permanent. After no one wanted to take over the space, the landlord pushed them to try again.

“In today's world, too, with the restaurants, I keep thinking you need an 'and,'" Spaulding said. "Entertainment used to be just to go out to eat, but now people want to go out to eat and something else. So we're trying to add that 'and.'”

That 'and' comes in the form of two new ideas. In addition to the familiar outdoor bar, on the inside you can now enjoy treats from Shake Party — another Spaulding creation.

“Basically extreme milkshakes," he said. "If you ever had those Bloody Marys with a crazy, like, half chicken and a burger on it, it's like that, but with milkshakes.”

When you turn the corner, you'll find an incubator kitchen with a monthly rotation of local cooks using the space to serve the community.

“We have all these really cool food and chef entrepreneurs in town," Spaulding said. "We find a way to house them and let them do their craft. Then we'll just, kind of, lend our expertise and our space and let them come and do their thing.”

While these ideas are new, this creative approach is not for Spaulding.

He recently opened up two pickleball courts inside Broad Leaf Brewery's Kentwood location.

He knows nothing is a guarantee, especially in this industry, but said this reopening is worth the risk.

“If the ship sinks, we're going down with the ship, but we're going to do everything we can to keep that thing moving," Spaulding said. "At the end of the day, this is the life that we love and that we've committed to, so we don't know what it's going to look like, but we're going to give it our best shot.”

The reimagined experience will be open Thursdays through Sundays from 4–10 p.m. on weekdays and noon–10 p.m. on weekends.

There's also a soft opening on Thursday, June 27 from 4 p.m. until close, with the full launch to follow in a couple weeks on July 11.

