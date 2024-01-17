Dink & Drink: Broad Leaf Brewery adding indoor pickleball to menu

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Broad Leaf Brewery + Spirits is adding a new item to its menu — not one you can eat or drink, but one where you can dunk and dink!

On Saturday, the restaurant will hold a grand opening for its brand new pickleball complex inside its Kentwood location.

According to a press release sent out by the brewery on Tuesday, Broad Leaf will become "the first indoor Pickleball complex in Michigan to pair pickleball and a restaurant & bar together."

The courts will be open to everyone, but in order to reserve a spot you would first need to sign up for a free membership at courtreserve.com to complete a waiver. You can also do this by going to the brewery's website or scanning the QR inside the restaurant.

Reserving a court costs $30 per hour for 2-4 players.

Pickleball isn't the only sport you can order on the side. The brewery also added a space to play Kickpin.

What's that, you might ask?

Jason Spaulding, the brewery's co-founder, explained in the press release.

"It is a game where you kick a futsal soccer ball at bowling pins and is so much fun whether you are a soccer player or not,” he said. “I did a lot of research and have not found any other place in the country doing this. This weekend is going to be the world debut of Kickpin. Our local soccer community is going to love it and it complements Pickleball so well."

The grand opening for this new space is scheduled for Saturday, January 20.

FOX 17 is meeting with Spaulding at the restaurant to check it out in person. You can watch our full report coming up tonight at 5 & 6.

