Report: Aggravated assaults in Grand Rapids down thanks to Cure Violence

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A program designed to mitigate violence in Grand Rapids is showing signs of success, according to city leaders.

The city is in Cure Violence’s third year of operation. Its goal is to stop violent crime before it starts.

"Over the course of the Cure Violence Grand Rapids history, you'll see that there are certain neighborhoods in our target area that have seen a continuous decline in violent crimes. And that gets exciting for our team, for all of us involved in Cure Violence."

The program focused on the city’s Third Ward during its first two years. We’re told aggravated assaults dropped by 37%.

Cure Violence is now expanding to the First and Second wards. Parents, businesses and schools have reached out for potential engagement with their children and students, program leaders tell us.

