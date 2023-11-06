Red panda cubs make exhibit debut at John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wyatt and Wasabi’s second litter of cubs made their first appearance at John Ball Zoo’s (JBZ) red panda exhibit over the weekend!

JBZ posted to social media Saturday with photos of the cubs getting to know their outdoor habitat for the first time.

Both cubs were born on July 11, zoo officials say.

The cubs have not been named yet, pending the results of a public vote. There’s still time! The contest runs through Nov. 19.

Wyatt and Wasabi’s first litter was moved to a Tennessee zoo in August 2021.

