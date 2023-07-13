Wyatt and Wasabi produce 2nd litter of red panda cubs at John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wyatt and Wasabi have given birth to their second litter of red panda cubs at John Ball Zoo (JBZ).

The zoo says the cubs were born July 11.

The cubs’ sexes are not yet known but staff members are monitoring the newborns via a live feed.

New red panda cubs born at John Ball Zoo

“John Ball Zoo is dedicated to the conservation and preservation of endangered species including red pandas, and the birth of these cubs will help ensure the future of the species,” says Dr. Ryan Colburn, the zoo’s veterinarian. “Our expert animal care staff is closely monitoring the cubs' health and development, ensuring that they receive the best possible care in their early stages of life.”

Red pandas are listed as an endangered species due to poaching, deforestation and habitat loss, according to JBZ. Fewer than 2,500 adult red pandas remain in the wild.

We’re told the cubs will start getting to know their environment in two to three months.

The zoo’s patrons are invited to follow JBZ on social media for updates on the cubs.

READ MORE: Cotton-top tamarin couple welcomes baby at Potter Park Zoo, 5th since 2018

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube