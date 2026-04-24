Record-breaking crowd of 2,500 people gathers for the Bridge Walk for Autism in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A record 2,500 people gathered on the Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday for the Bridge Walk for Autism.

Hope Network hosted the community event, which has grown significantly in recent years. Attendance jumped from about 1,000 people in 2024 to roughly 2,000 in 2025, before reaching this year's record turnout.



For many families, the event centers on acceptance and inclusion. The Lemieux family, who has three children diagnosed with autism out of their six children, has attended the walk since it began in 2015.

"We've been doing this event since the very first year," Sheli Lemieux said. "It's very meaningful to us, because it's a community. It gives us a sense of belonging, which can be challenging for people with autism."

The event offered something for everyone, with attendees enjoying different aspects of the gathering.

Grand Rapids Annual Blue Bridge Walk for Autism Inclusion and Acceptance in Grand Rapids Andy Curtis

Organizers are proud to provide a comfortable environment for the community to come out and celebrate.

"Everybody deserves a chance to thrive and Hope Network's mission is that everybody has a place where they feel equally human, and that is what the growth of this event means," Jaime Counterman said. "For our community in West Michigan it's incredible, and I'm thrilled that we get to be a part of it all."

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