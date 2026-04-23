Hundreds to gather for the annual Blue Bridge Walk for Autism Inclusion and Acceptance in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Hundreds of families and community members will gather on the Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids on Thursday for the Hope Network's annual Blue Bridge Walk for Autism Inclusion and Acceptance.

The event is a community-wide celebration of Autism Acceptance Month. Last year, 2,000 people gathered in support of individuals and families affected by autism, and organizers are expecting a similar crowd today.

The walk starts at the Blue Bridge at 5 p.m. Registration is free and can be completed online or in person at the event.

Before the walk, attendees can enjoy a DJ, bubbles, art activities, and furry friends from Paws With A Cause.

The walk will take participants across the bridge to the Grand Rapids Public Museum for a special sensory night. The museum will feature adjusted lighting, reduced noise levels, and interactive activities created specifically for those with sensory sensitivities.

Maggie Moore, executive director of Hope Network Centers for Autism, said the event is a great opportunity for everyone involved.

"Having that opportunity to experience what everybody else gets to experience, getting to go to the museum, getting to be, you know, enmeshed in the community, is really an important opportunity for them to grow and develop, but also we should all be invited into the community and have opportunities to experience everything," Moore said.

Moore added that the cause is personal for her.

"I have many family members who are on the spectrum, and it's important to me to help them have an opportunity to experience a community event where they are with people like themselves," Moore said.

Jaime Counterman, chief advancement officer for Hope Network, said the walk is about showing people with autism, as well as their family and friends, that they are not alone.

"Being isolated decreases your abilities to heal, right and so neurologically, emotionally, socially, being in a community allows us to connect together and grow and become more instead of being alone and not really having that opportunity," Counterman said. "There are so many wins in everybody's lived experience, up to and including folks who have various levels of experience with autism, and so we want everybody to feel comfortable with that come down and have fun with us," Counterman said.

Hope Network's Centers for Autism provide diagnostic evaluations, evidence-based therapies, and specialized services across Michigan, including locations in Holland and Kentwood. Representatives will be at the event to answer questions.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube