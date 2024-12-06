QR code campaign to add businesses in downtown GR seeing success

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An innovative way to bring businesses into West Michigan is seeing results.

On a cold winter but sunny day, a group gathered outside to cut the red ribbon and officially welcome Greyson in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids.

“What a gift to our city, an early holiday Christmas gift to have yet another opening in our community and such vibrancy,” Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington said.

FOX 17

The outlet has locations in New York City and Denver; now, it has three locations in Michigan.

“We’re a lifestyle brand that is really known for performance, luxury fabrics, and we've got collections for men, women and kids,” Greyson Vice President of Sales Chris Brancato said.

Grand Rapids New clothing retailer in Grand Rapids allows guests to design their own apparel FOX 17 News

The company was on the hunt for a new location, but some data by a creative approach might make this more of a reality. In September, FOX 17 told you about this QR code campaign launched by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. DGRI hung one of these codes inside the window that Greyson now calls home.

“I'm just really excited to unveil what the team's been working on,” Brancato said.

Grand Rapids Retail Retention Attraction Specialist Richard App explains that several more are around vacant places in the downtown area.

FOX 17

“This is a way for us to really have our voices heard,” App said. “We've been able to take two of those QR codes down, and hopefully we'll have another one coming down relatively quickly.”

FOX 17

App adds that they have seen success with this campaign in hopes of filling these spaces.

“We just brought in a bookstore over on the west side called Cellar Bird Books, and that was something that people wanted in downtown. And Women's Clothing and Shoe Boutique is another thing that we're looking to bring in, too,” App told FOX 17.

FOX 17

The QR codes will link people to a survey, which is open to everyone and involves seven questions. Visitors should know you can only take the survey once.

Grand Rapids City leaders seek public input on future of vacant storefronts in downtown GR Matt Witkos

“Just in November, I think we had over 400 hits on the deal, and that was including the ArtPrize in October numbers, which were really big numbers,” App said. “The plan is to keep them up into January. We may do another campaign closer to spring, but we are really happy with the level of engagement.”

Locations:

1 Ionia

15 Ionia

125 Ottawa

146 Monroe Center

28 Studio Park

40 Monroe Center

315 S. Division

40 Pearl

67 Ottawa

72 Monroe Center

55 Ionia

140 Monroe Center

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube