City leaders seek public input on future of vacant storefronts in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Downtown Grand Rapids is busy with ArtPrize, which means a lot of people are walking around.

City leaders have a new effort underway to keep the foot traffic flowing long after the annual event is over.

"We have a limited amount of vacant spaces downtown, and we're thinking, 'Why don't we ask people what they want?'" Grand Rapids Retail Retention Attraction Specialist Richard App said.

App helped install 12 new QR codes on vacant storefront windows.

FOX 17

"There's still a few vacancies, and we want to be able to fill them and get the right businesses in these spaces," App added.

The QR codes will link people to a survey, which is open to everyone and involves seven questions. Visitors should know you can only take the survey once.

"What kind of business do you want in there? Do you want to soft goods, retail? Do you want groceries? Do you want, you know... Do you want a bookstore?" App said.

FOX 17

Those answers could help bring in new businesses.

"It's better for us to go out recruiting if we know exactly what kind of businesses are out there," he added.

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. tracks downtown vitals, including storefront vacancy rates. The data shows vacancies are up 6 percent from July this year.

"We have different grants and innovative things that we can help with businesses to make sure they get off the ground," App said.

FOX 17

Additionally, that data also shows downtown has welcomed nine new businesses this year.

"We're seeing businesses that are looking at Grand Rapids and saying, 'I don't know what you're doing, but I'm curious to figure that out,'" App said.

