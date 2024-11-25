New Grand Rapids clothing retailer allows guests to design their own clothing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Detroit-based clothing retailer has opened a new location in Grand Rapids.

Greyson Clothiers can be found inside The Peck Building next to Shinola.

The new location is the third to open in Michigan. The Grand Rapids location is unique because it includes a custom shop where guests can design their own clothing.

Greyson Clothiers first launched in 2015 and has locations around the globe.

"We found a market here for, you know, our demographic. It's, you know, a little bit sporty, but a little bit lux," says Market Manager Danielle Ouellette. "We carry anything from men's, women's... we have a kids' collection. It's called Pups, which is really cute and fun, but we carry a little bit of both. We do anywhere from suiting to golfing. We tried to blend the two."

The store is open daily from 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube