Prosecutor: No charges in Kent Co. 1-year-old’s death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office decided not to pursue charges at this time for a baby’s death in February.

Kaiyanni Jones, who was one year and 11 months old, was taken to the hospital February 19 with life-threatening injuries.

She was declared legally dead later that week, and the Grand Rapids Police Department ruled her death a homicide.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker told FOX 17 Tuesday that there is not enough evidence right now to press charges.

Kaiyanni’s mother, Amanda O’Brien, has previously told FOX 17 that the people who were watching Kaiyanni when she was rushed to the hospital were close friends and claimed not to be responsible for what happened.

FOX 17 talked O’Brien Tuesday who said she is angry at this decision and is considering pursuing other legal actions to get justice for her family.

