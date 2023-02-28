GRPD: 1-year-old’s death ruled homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Medical Examiner ruled a one-year-old’s death a homicide, the Grand Rapids Police Department said Tuesday.

Kaiyanni Jones, who was one year and 11 months old, was taken to the hospital Sunday, February 19 with life-threatening injuries.

Scripps

Jones’ mother, Amanda O’Brien, told FOX 17 Kaiyanni was rushed to emergency surgery because she had blunt force trauma to her abdomen; however, the almost two-year-old was declared legally dead Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: 1-year-old hospitalized while mom delivers baby

GRPD has not announced any arrests at this time.

If you have any information about Kaiyanni’s death, call GRPD detectives at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

To donate to the GoFundMe set up for Kaiyanni’s family, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube