'Propel the west side forward': Brann family reveals vision for new gateway project in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Brann's Steakhouse & Grille is set to lose its long-time home on Leonard just west of US-131 in Grand Rapids to make way for a "transformational" new project.

Friday Johnny Brann Sr. and his son, Johnny Brann Jr., detailed more of their plan to demolish the building the restaurant has occupied for 50 years.

"The journey of Brann's Steakhouse & Grille on Leonard has been a labor of love and dedication,” said Brann Sr. “I am immensely proud of the relationships my wife and I have built, the memories we've created and the community we've served. I'm excited to work alongside my son to craft a future that reflects our commitment to the Westside and the legacy we hold dear."

The new development is still undergoing planning, but could eventually be a 5-story building that would house retail shops, a restaurant, and several apartments. Projected at a cost of up to $45 million, the new building is being called a "gateway" to the city's west side.

"As a restaurant owner, my goal has always been to evolve with the trends and meet our customers' ever-changing tastes,” added Brann Sr. “What lies ahead is an opportunity to not just preserve, but to continue building upon our family legacy, ensuring that the Westside of Grand Rapids remains a place where our community can come together and create lasting memories."

Brann Sr. and his brother Mike opened the restaurant on April 1, 1974. On June 7, Brann's will close its doors to make way for the new building, but Johnny Brann Sr. says the local icon will be back soon.

"I'm gonna be on the west side still, because this is my side of town. I love the west side, so I'm going nowhere."

Hear more from the Brann family below:

