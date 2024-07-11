Watch Now
Portage man found guilty for telemarking scam impacting older Americans

department of justice DOJ
Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Posted at 5:52 PM, Jul 11, 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Portage man was found guilty of scamming older Americans for nearly four years by means of telemarketing fraud.

A jury found 62-year-old Irfan Gill guilty of 11 counts of money laundering and 7 counts of mail fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ).

We’re told Gill worked for a Pakistani call center between June 2018 and March 2022. Federal attorneys say he claimed to run a number of businesses, none of which delivered on promised services. The call center phoned victims instructing them to submit cash to Gill’s P.O. boxes, and the money would then be deposited to his bank accounts.

An estimated 1,400 victims were scammed as a result of the scheme, according to the DOJ.

Gill faces a maximum prison sentence of 50 years for all charges.

The public is advised to be wary of unprompted emails, phone calls and ads in the mail. Do not send personal information to people or businesses you don’t know. Refrain from succumbing to urgent calls to action. If you recognize a scam in progress, end communication with the scammer immediately.

