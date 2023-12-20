Portage man charged for telemarketing fraud that targeted the elderly

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Portage man has been charged with 7 counts of mail fraud and 11 counts of money laundering. He is 62-year-old Irfan Gill.

According to the Department of Justice, Gill worked with a call center in Pakistan as part of a telemarketing scheme from as early as June 2018 through at least March 2022. The scheme targeted elderly victims throughout the United States.

Gill claimed to operate several businesses, which were: Cable Upgrade, D Network, D Tech, Direct Network, Dish, Dish Upgrade, and Sky Satellite. Telephone solicitors at a call center in Pakistan would cold-call victims with offers of equipment upgrades, software upgrades, and subscription discounts for their cable television, satellite television, and internet services.

Although the businesses did not actually provide any of those services, victims were instructed to send payments to Gill’s post office boxes in Portage. He then deposited the payments in his bank accounts. Gill tracked the payments and used transfer services like Remitly and Western Union to pay a portion of the proceeds to the telephone solicitors in Pakistan.

It is believed that 1,400 people throughout the country were victimized in the scheme.

Gill faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of telemarketing fraud. He also faces 20 years in prison for money laundering.

“As we have alleged, defendant Irfan Gill ran an international network to exploit America’s seniors,” said U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten. “These scams are not going away and so we need to remain vigilant. Be cautious when you receive an unsolicited contact or offer. Resist the pressure to act quickly. Never send personally identifiable information or anything of value to unverified people or businesses. Combatting elder fraud and abuse is a top priority for my office and we will continue to hold perpetrators accountable, whether at home or abroad.”

“Postal Inspectors are dedicated to safeguarding the well-being and security of the American public, with a particular focus on protecting the elderly and vulnerable individuals from fraudulent schemes,” said Inspector in Charge Rodney M. Hopkins of the Detroit Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. “Today’s indictment serves as a stark reminder of the exploitation tactics employed by criminals who prey on the elderly and other susceptible individuals through deceptive telemarketing schemes, with the sole intention of extracting as much money as possible and, in some cases, causing irreversible financial damage to their victims. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service remains resolute in its mission to vigorously investigate and apprehend those responsible for perpetrating these telemarketing scams, thereby putting an end to their illicit activities.”

A list of tips on how to protect yourself from telemarketing scams can be found below:



Be cautious of unsolicited phone calls, e-mails, and mailings.

Never Give or send any sensitive information (including your date or birth, account numbers, or passwords), credit or debit card numbers, or money to unverified people or businesses.

Resist the pressure to act quickly. Scammers create a false sense of urgency to lure people to immediate action.

If you recognize a scam attempt, immediately end all communication with the perpetrator.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are working to identify other individuals who may have been victimized by sending payments to the post office boxes listed below for any of the listed businesses:

Post Office Boxes:



P.O. Box 122, Portage, Michigan 49024

P.O. Box 404, Portage, Michigan 49024

P.O. Box 421, Portage, Michigan 49024

P.O. Box 482, Portage, Michigan 49024

P.O. Box 1164, Portage, Michigan 49024

P.O. Box 1562, Portage, Michigan 49024

Businesses:



Cable Upgrade

D Network

D Tech

Direct Network

Dish

Dish Upgrade

Sky Satellite

If you believe you are a victim in this case, you can contact victim coordinator Kathy Schuette at (616) 808-2034 or visit the U.S. Department of Justice’s website.

A video from Totten about the case can be watched below:

