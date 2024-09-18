Popular artist pays homage to David Abbott at ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A popular artist out of metro Detroit is paying homage to a well-known West Michigan community member at this year's ArtPrize.

Tony Roko painted a massive colorful portrait of David Abbott that hangs in downtown Grand Rapids.

"I mean that one hit on such a personal level," Roko said.

FOX 17

Roko knew Abbott as a man who greatly impacted the Grand Rapids art community.

"We had talked about getting together in Grand Rapids. I come out west quite a bit, and unfortunately, it never transpired," he added.

This artist watched Abbott's story as he shared his journey dealing with cancer. Abbott lost his battle with cancer this past summer. It was his seventh time fighting the deadly disease.

"He really taught me a lot of life lessons, and I'm not sure I ever had the opportunity to express that, so I definitely wanted to do so with this piece," Roko added. "I often think about how I will live out those last days, and I think that he sort of taught me how I would like to handle that when he said 'we'll all be together' and then he would sign off with 'dress well,' and the way that he kind of proceeded in a celebratory way."

FOX 17

Roko uses his expressionism to capture Abbott as a pillar of the area, a pillar that was once the director of development for ArtPrize.

"He was just as courageous with his style, really, as effortless as it was. I would see these outfits, and I'm like, 'How does he pull that off?'" Roko said.

As a young adult, Roko began exploring art while working on the Ford assembly line. His talents flourished, and his influence expanded. Years ago, several of Roko's artworks were featured on labels for Atwater Brewery.

To find his latest work, enter DeVos Place, head up the escalator and make a right.

FOX 17

Once there, visitors will also see a ledger where people can share their messages.

"Carried the torch with the character. There's something like hopeful about it in a legacy. Then, when I read about him, I just thought, 'Oh, this guy is really cool. I wish I had known about him, but I never heard of them,'" Maude Bigford, who attended ArtPrize, said.

Roko explains that he hopes visitors who see his piece will take a moment to understand more about who Abbott was and this community.

FOX 17

"I hope that I was able to capture both strength and some vulnerability in that piece," Roko said.

Roko hopes this piece of work stays in the Grand Rapids area. He added that 50% of the proceeds will go to Camp Henry, a place that meant a lot to Abbott.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube