GR Festival of the Arts announces passing of former executive director

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts (FOTA) announced the passing of David Abbott, the festival’s first executive director. He was 60 years old.

Abbott had been battling pancreatic cancer since last year. It was his seventh cancer diagnosis.

FOTA says Abbott became its executive director in 2019 and played a major role in shaping the festival’s future.

"My pride and joy in working in the nonprofit was running the Festival of the Arts," Abbott told FOX 17 when we sat down with him last month. "We put on a world premiere ballet on the stage on that Saturday night of Festival, and it was a jam-packed crowd to see the ballet."

The festival’s full statement reads:

"With heavy hearts we mourn the loss of David Abbott. In 2019, David became the first executive director of Festival of the Arts, which was no small feat, and he gave it everything he had. He brought us into our 50th year and was instrumental in developing a strategic plan for our future. David was passionate about the local arts community and bringing us all together. His kindness and remarkable contributions to West Michigan will be a loss for us all, and he will always be remembered for doing these things with an undeniable sense of style. We felt him smiling down on us during this perfect last day of Festival 2024. We share our deepest sympathy with his family and friends."

Memorial services are scheduled to be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Sunday, June 16 starting at 3 p.m.

FOX 17

