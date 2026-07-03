Police: Wrong-way crash on US-131 near Wealthy Street, suspects on the run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A pair of suspect is on the run after a wrong-way crash on US-131 Friday afternoon in Grand Rapids.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of US-131 near the Wealthy Street overpass around 2:50 p.m. on July 3, according to Michigan State Police. The wrong-way vehicle sideswiped a truck, then continued on south for a time, troopers told FOX 17.

The two people inside the truck that was hit are expected to be okay, said police.

Meanwhile, the two people believed to be inside the wrong-way vehicle ditched their car and ran. Troopers are actively searching for them, said state police.

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