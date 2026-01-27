Woman & 2 children found killed in Grand Rapids home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people were found dead inside a home on the southeast side of Grand Rapids on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to a home on Worden Street near Kalamazoo Avenue around 7:43 a.m. on January 27 for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found an adult woman and two children dead, according to Chief Eric Winstrom.

The two children were likely teens, but Chief Winstrom did not identify any of the victims.

WATCH: Chief Winstrom calls triple homicide case, 'devastating'

Woman and 2 kids found killed in home amid snowstorm

No suspect was in custody, but Winstrom told FOX 17 officers noted tracks in the snow along with other evidence that could be clues to the killer.

WXMI/Jim Sutton Grand Rapids Police investigate the deaths of three people, an adult woman and two children in a home on Worden Street SE near Kalamazoo Avenue SE.

The home did not have a history of any calls for police services, the Chief noted, calling it a peaceful neighborhood.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube