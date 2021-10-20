Police report provides new details in downtown GR homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cody Dahlquist died from head trauma on September 22, just a few weeks after a punch outside the BOB in downtown Grand Rapids. He was 22 years old.

Grand Rapids Police reviewed at least 29 cameras to try to figure out who punched Cody.

None of the cameras give a clear enough image of the person who hit him.

But the police report provides some clues to the events leading up to the punch.

According to the report, witnesses say the man who punched Cody did it after Cody allegedly called them a racial slur.

Cody went outside to smoke a cigarette just after 1 in the morning on September 5. He was alone.

The punch happened at a planter near the alley in between 20 Monroe Live and the AC Marriot Hotel. He is seen on video going east down the alley.

Cody's girlfriend says no matter what he may have said, he didn't deserve to die.

“Even if he did. You don’t kill someone and run away, run away like a coward,” Lindsay McIntyre said.

Police documents detail what the suspect looked like: a black male, wearing white shoes, black pants and a dark baseball cap.

The suspect was last seen officially outside Van Andel Arena. He met with another subject who was wearing a jacket with a star on the back.

That's where the evidence ends. Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD.